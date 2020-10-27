Bunge (BG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Bunge (NYSE:BG) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Bunge to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $2.57. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Bunge had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 17.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bunge to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bunge alerts:

Shares of Bunge stock opened at $55.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.10. Bunge has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $58.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.67%.

In other Bunge news, Director Vinita Bali bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.17 per share, for a total transaction of $55,404.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,556.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

BG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bunge from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bunge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.43.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.