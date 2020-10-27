Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Research analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.33% from the company’s current price.

BURL has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.17.

NYSE BURL opened at $200.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $105.67 and a 12-month high of $250.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.45 and a beta of 0.61.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.50. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 9,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.49, for a total value of $1,890,983.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,560.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.2% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.7% during the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.6% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 53.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 15,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

