C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.
C4 Therapeutics stock opened at $26.23 on Tuesday. C4 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75.
C4 Therapeutics Company Profile
C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma, peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and mantle cell lymphoma.
Further Reading: CD Ladder
Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.