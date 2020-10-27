C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

C4 Therapeutics stock opened at $26.23 on Tuesday. C4 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75.

In related news, Director Marc A. Cohen purchased 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $95,570.00. Also, CFO William Mckee acquired 5,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $99,997.00.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma, peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and mantle cell lymphoma.

