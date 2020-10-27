Canaccord Genuity Analysts Give African Gold Group (CVE:AGG) a C$0.79 Price Target

Canaccord Genuity set a C$0.79 price objective on African Gold Group (CVE:AGG) in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Shares of African Gold Group stock opened at C$0.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17. African Gold Group has a 52-week low of C$0.10 and a 52-week high of C$0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.25.

African Gold Group Company Profile

African Gold Group, Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of properties for mining precious and base metals in West Africa. It focuses on the development of the Kobada Gold project in Mali; and the Madougou Gold project in Burkina Faso. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

