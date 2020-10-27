Canaccord Genuity Increases Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target to C$62.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$57.00 to C$62.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

RCI.B has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$63.00 price objective on Rogers Communications and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$62.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$66.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a C$56.00 price objective on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at C$56.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of C$46.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$67.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$53.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$55.79.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

