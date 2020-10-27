Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GOOS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Cowen upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canada Goose currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.47.

Shares of GOOS opened at $33.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.95. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of $12.94 and a 12-month high of $45.09.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $26.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.32 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 14.66%. The business’s revenue was down 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Canada Goose by 1,883.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,263,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,257,000 after buying an additional 8,796,803 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Canada Goose by 33.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,431,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,899,000 after buying an additional 1,122,533 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Canada Goose by 8.5% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 954,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,167,000 after buying an additional 74,594 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Canada Goose by 2.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 431,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,000,000 after buying an additional 9,784 shares during the period. Finally, Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL grew its stake in Canada Goose by 0.5% during the second quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 394,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,136,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

