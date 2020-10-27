Canadian Pacific Railway Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 593 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 827% compared to the average daily volume of 64 call options.
NYSE CP opened at $307.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of $173.26 and a one year high of $327.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $306.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.50.
Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CP has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $439.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $314.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $336.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $299.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.95.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.5% in the second quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.3% in the second quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 8.6% in the second quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.2% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.
Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
