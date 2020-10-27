Canadian Pacific Railway Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 593 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 827% compared to the average daily volume of 64 call options.

NYSE CP opened at $307.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of $173.26 and a one year high of $327.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $306.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.50.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.7202 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.92%.

CP has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $439.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $314.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $336.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $299.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.95.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.5% in the second quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.3% in the second quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 8.6% in the second quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.2% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

