Canso Credit Income Fund (TSE:PBY.UN) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Canso Credit Income Fund (TSE:PBY.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0417 per share on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th.

PBY.UN stock opened at C$11.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.47. Canso Credit Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$6.91 and a twelve month high of C$12.40.

In other Canso Credit Income Fund news, Director Canso Investment Counsel Ltd. bought 3,700 shares of Canso Credit Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$11.78 per share, with a total value of C$43,586.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 385,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,544,158.56. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 9,900 shares of company stock valued at $116,849.

Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Lysander Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Canso Investment Counsel Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Canada. The fund primarily invests in corporate bonds. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up and deep value approach to create its portfolio.

