Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30, Fidelity Earnings reports. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.79%.

NASDAQ CBNK opened at $10.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.57. Capital Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.98 and a 1 year high of $15.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.08 million, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.26.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CBNK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Capital Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th.

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including various checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, debit cards, remote deposit capture services, online and mobile banking services, e-statements, and bank-by-mail and direct deposit services, as well as business accounts, and cash and treasury management services.

