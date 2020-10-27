Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,085.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

COF stock opened at $74.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.76. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COF. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet raised Capital One Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $127.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.66.

In other news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 13,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,075,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $395,585.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.