Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (CS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE:CS opened at C$1.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.67. The company has a market cap of $688.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.49. Capstone Mining Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.33 and a twelve month high of C$1.76.

CS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$0.85 to C$1.75 in a report on Monday, July 20th. TD Securities upped their price target on Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$1.30 to C$1.45 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Cormark upped their price target on Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$1.50 to C$1.65 in a report on Friday, September 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$1.55 to C$1.70 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1.60.

In related news, Director Dale Canfield Peniuk sold 36,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.44, for a total transaction of C$52,907.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 112,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$161,678.88.

Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

