CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CDNA. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CareDx from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on CareDx from $46.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on CareDx from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on CareDx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CareDx presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.75.

Get CareDx alerts:

NASDAQ CDNA opened at $49.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.63. CareDx has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $54.85.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $41.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.61 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. CareDx’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CareDx will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CareDx news, insider Sasha King sold 40,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total value of $2,064,030.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,760 shares in the company, valued at $3,126,291.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $316,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,684,936.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,775 shares of company stock valued at $3,918,964. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDNA. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in CareDx by 40.5% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 12,329 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CareDx by 5.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,698,000 after buying an additional 31,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in CareDx by 11.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 375,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,187,000 after buying an additional 38,342 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,572,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares during the last quarter.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.