Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Receives C$205.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cargojet (TSE:CJT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$205.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CJT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cargojet from C$217.00 to C$300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. CIBC increased their price target on Cargojet from C$176.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Cargojet from C$158.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Cargojet from C$120.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Cargojet from C$225.00 to C$245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

Get Cargojet alerts:

TSE CJT opened at C$220.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$200.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$160.68. Cargojet has a twelve month low of C$67.87 and a twelve month high of C$236.18.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$196.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$126.93 million. Research analysts expect that Cargojet will post 4.8200004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.