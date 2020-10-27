Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Receives C$205.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cargojet (TSE:CJT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$205.00.
A number of brokerages recently commented on CJT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cargojet from C$217.00 to C$300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. CIBC increased their price target on Cargojet from C$176.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Cargojet from C$158.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Cargojet from C$120.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Cargojet from C$225.00 to C$245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.
TSE CJT opened at C$220.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$200.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$160.68. Cargojet has a twelve month low of C$67.87 and a twelve month high of C$236.18.
About Cargojet
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
