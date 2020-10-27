Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) PT Raised to $18.00 at Scotiabank

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

CADNF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cascades from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cascades from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Cascades from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Cascades from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.75.

OTCMKTS:CADNF opened at $12.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.31 and its 200-day moving average is $10.77. Cascades has a 52 week low of $7.27 and a 52 week high of $12.81.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

