Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Hills Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $334,000. First American Trust FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at $5,207,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 10.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in Caterpillar by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $163.20 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $171.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $91.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.03.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.37. Caterpillar had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

CAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Cfra raised Caterpillar to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. BofA Securities raised Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.37.

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $231,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

