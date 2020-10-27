Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) issued its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 10.50%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS.

CATY opened at $24.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.47. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $38.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $27.00.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Director Richard Sun acquired 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $423,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.