Celanese (NYSE:CE) Downgraded by Vertical Research to “Hold”

Celanese (NYSE:CE) was downgraded by stock analysts at Vertical Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CE. Bank of America upped their price target on Celanese from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Alembic Global Advisors raised Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Celanese from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Celanese from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.75.

Shares of CE opened at $115.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Celanese has a 52-week low of $52.70 and a 52-week high of $128.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.33.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25. Celanese had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $87,502.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,184.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Celanese by 4.3% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the 3rd quarter worth $1,050,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Celanese in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Celanese by 26.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

