Celanese (NYSE:CE) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.00-7.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.96.

Several research firms have commented on CE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Celanese from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Celanese from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Celanese currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.40.

CE stock opened at $115.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Celanese has a 12 month low of $52.70 and a 12 month high of $128.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.37.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celanese will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 26th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.02%.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $87,502.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,184.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

