Celestica (CLS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Celestica had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. Celestica’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Celestica to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CLS stock opened at $6.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $841.43 million, a P/E ratio of -325.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Celestica has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $9.29.

CLS has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Celestica from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Celestica from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Celestica from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, engineering, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

