Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Centamin from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centamin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Centamin to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.25.

Shares of Centamin stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average is $2.28. Centamin has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $3.07.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal project is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

