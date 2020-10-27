Centene (NYSE:CNC) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.90-5.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $109.8-111.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $110.60 billion.Centene also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.90-5.06 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on CNC. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stephens lowered shares of Centene from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Centene from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Centene from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.97.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $66.39 on Tuesday. Centene has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $74.70. The company has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.48 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Centene will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,878 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $645,626.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $87,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,378 shares of company stock valued at $7,429,016. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

