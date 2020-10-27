Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) PT Lowered to $20.00

Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) had its target price reduced by CIBC from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Centerra Gold from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Centerra Gold from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Cormark upgraded Centerra Gold from a buy rating to a top pick rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Centerra Gold from $23.00 to $19.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.29.

Shares of Centerra Gold stock opened at $9.38 on Friday. Centerra Gold has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $14.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.70.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

