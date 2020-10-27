Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Price Target Increased to $111.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its price objective hoisted by Lake Street Capital from $81.00 to $111.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chart Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.07.

NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $86.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.06 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.18. Chart Industries has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $91.98.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $273.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.51 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chart Industries by 10.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Chart Industries by 61.6% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

