Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Price Target Increased to $111.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its price objective hoisted by Lake Street Capital from $81.00 to $111.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chart Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.07.
NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $86.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.06 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.18. Chart Industries has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $91.98.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chart Industries by 10.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Chart Industries by 61.6% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000.
About Chart Industries
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.
Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)
Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.