Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th.

TSE CSH.UN opened at C$9.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 324.37, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.27. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a twelve month low of C$6.25 and a twelve month high of C$14.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -768.46.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$9.75 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, August 10th.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

