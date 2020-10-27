Chase (NYSE:CCF) versus AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Critical Contrast

Chase (NYSE:CCF) and AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Chase and AZZ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chase 13.17% 12.73% 11.00% AZZ 1.59% 8.29% 4.93%

69.3% of Chase shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of AZZ shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of Chase shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of AZZ shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chase and AZZ’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chase $281.35 million 3.33 $32.71 million N/A N/A AZZ $1.06 billion 0.85 $48.23 million $2.71 12.81

AZZ has higher revenue and earnings than Chase.

Risk & Volatility

Chase has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AZZ has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Chase pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. AZZ pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. AZZ pays out 25.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Chase and AZZ, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chase 0 0 0 0 N/A AZZ 0 0 1 0 3.00

AZZ has a consensus target price of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.25%. Given AZZ’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AZZ is more favorable than Chase.

Summary

AZZ beats Chase on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chase Company Profile

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; and superabsorbent polymers. The Industrial Tapes segment provides specialty tapes and related products; insulating and conducting materials; laminated durable papers; water-blocking compounds; laminated film foils and cover tapes; and pulling and detection tapes. The Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing segment offers protective pipe-coating tapes and other protectants; polymer additives; waterproofing membranes; waterproofing sealants, expansion joints, and accessories; technological products, and tapes and membranes; specialized high-performance coating and lining systems; waterproofing and corrosion protection systems; and bitumen pipeline protection tapes and products. The company sells its products through its salespeople, as well as manufacturers' representatives and distributors. Chase Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Westwood, Massachusetts.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc. provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings. The Energy segment provides specialized products and services designed to support industrial, nuclear, and electrical applications. This segment offers custom switchgear, electrical enclosures, medium and high voltage bus ducts, explosion proof and hazardous duty lighting, nuclear safety-related equipment, and tubular products to multi-national companies and small independent companies. This segment sells its products through manufacturers' representatives, distributors, agents, and internal sales force. The Metal Coatings segment offers hot dip galvanizing and other metal coating applications to the steel fabrication industry. This segment serves fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the electrical and telecommunications, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets, as well as original equipment manufacturers. As of February 28, 2018, the company operated 45 metal coating plants located in various locations in the United States and Canada. AZZ Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

