Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Announces Earnings Results

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.16 million. Chegg had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $86.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -8,660.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.97. Chegg has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $89.99. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.79.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chegg from $60.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Chegg from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chegg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Chegg from $67.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Chegg from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.13.

In other news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $1,855,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,027,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,317,898.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 82,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $6,624,756.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 316,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,392,421.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 180,043 shares of company stock worth $14,155,530 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

