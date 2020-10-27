Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Lifted to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson lowered shares of Chemung Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Chemung Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHMG opened at $35.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.11. Chemung Financial has a twelve month low of $21.75 and a twelve month high of $46.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.14.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.52. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Analysts anticipate that Chemung Financial will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 16th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its stake in Chemung Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 424,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,598,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Chemung Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. raised its stake in Chemung Financial by 8.6% in the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 54,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 6.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. 35.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

