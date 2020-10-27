Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Chevron were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 29,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 53,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 27,185 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 146,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,068,000 after acquiring an additional 14,915 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Chevron by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 195,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVX. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Chevron from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.04.

Shares of CVX opened at $70.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $135.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $122.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

