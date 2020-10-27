Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Press coverage about Chevron (NYSE:CVX) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Chevron earned a media sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the oil and gas company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Scotia Howard Weill lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Truist downgraded Chevron to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.04.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $70.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $135.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14. Chevron has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $122.94.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. Chevron’s revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chevron will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

