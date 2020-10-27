Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) Receives $12.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHMA shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Chiasma from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chiasma in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Chiasma from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chiasma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Chiasma by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 621,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 22,703 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chiasma by 10.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 494,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 45,637 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Chiasma in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Chiasma by 166.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,597 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chiasma by 799.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,391 shares during the period. 52.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHMA opened at $3.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.05. The company has a market cap of $224.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.63. Chiasma has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $7.75.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.10). On average, research analysts forecast that Chiasma will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chiasma Company Profile

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company develops oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

