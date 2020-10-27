Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) Receives $12.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHMA shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Chiasma from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Chiasma from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chiasma in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chiasma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Get Chiasma alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chiasma in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chiasma in the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 17.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 413,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 61,630 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 27.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 21,880 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chiasma in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHMA stock opened at $3.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.05. Chiasma has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $7.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.63.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts predict that Chiasma will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chiasma

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company develops oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Chiasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chiasma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.