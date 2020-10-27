China Sun Group High-Tech (OTCMKTS:CSGH) and Air Products & Chemicals (OTCMKTS:APD) Financial Review

China Sun Group High-Tech (OTCMKTS:CSGH) and Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares China Sun Group High-Tech and Air Products & Chemicals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Sun Group High-Tech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Air Products & Chemicals $8.92 billion 7.09 $1.76 billion $8.21 34.88

Air Products & Chemicals has higher revenue and earnings than China Sun Group High-Tech.

Risk & Volatility

China Sun Group High-Tech has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Air Products & Chemicals has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares China Sun Group High-Tech and Air Products & Chemicals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Sun Group High-Tech N/A N/A N/A Air Products & Chemicals 21.58% 15.96% 9.07%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.3% of Air Products & Chemicals shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Air Products & Chemicals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for China Sun Group High-Tech and Air Products & Chemicals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Sun Group High-Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A Air Products & Chemicals 0 4 13 0 2.76

Air Products & Chemicals has a consensus target price of $291.53, suggesting a potential upside of 1.79%. Given Air Products & Chemicals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Air Products & Chemicals is more favorable than China Sun Group High-Tech.

Summary

Air Products & Chemicals beats China Sun Group High-Tech on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Sun Group High-Tech Company Profile

China Sun Group High-Tech Co., through its subsidiary, Dalian Xinyang High-Tech Development Co. Ltd., engages in the production and sale of cobaltosic oxide and lithium cobalt oxide used in lithium ion rechargeable batteries in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It provides battery level cobaltosic oxide, a cathode material used in the manufacturing of lithium cobalt oxide; and lithium iron phosphate, a cathode material used in lithium iron phosphate batteries. The company also offers ternary cathode material, which is applied as the main cathodes of small-sized communication and power instruments, such as portable power tools, electronic apparatus, laptops, and video cameras, as well as electric autos and bicycles. It serves lithium ion battery manufacturers, end product users, and lithium series product manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Capital Resource Funding, Inc. and changed its name to China Sun Group High-Tech Co. in August 2007. China Sun Group High-Tech Co. is headquartered in Dalian, the People's Republic of China.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals. It also designs and manufactures equipment for air separation, hydrocarbon recovery and purification, natural gas liquefaction, and liquid helium and liquid hydrogen transport and storage. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

