CHOW TAI FOOK J/ADR (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CHOW TAI FOOK J/ADR (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group manufactures and sells jewelry products. The Company sells rings, necklaces, earrings, pendants, bracelets and small statues. It operates primarily in China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Malaysia and Singapore. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. “

CHOW TAI FOOK J/ADR stock opened at $13.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.11 and its 200-day moving average is $10.23. CHOW TAI FOOK J/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the Chow Tai Fook, Hearts On Fire, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

