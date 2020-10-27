Cimpress (CMPR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Cimpress to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.38). Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $429.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.62 million. On average, analysts expect Cimpress to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $80.70 on Tuesday. Cimpress has a 1 year low of $40.80 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.49.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barrington Research upgraded Cimpress from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

In related news, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $260,688.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,241. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

