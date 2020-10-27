CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of CIT Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on CIT Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CIT Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised CIT Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CIT Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.71.

CIT stock opened at $30.39 on Friday. CIT Group has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $48.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.38 and a 200 day moving average of $19.82.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.70. CIT Group had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CIT Group will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIT. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CIT Group in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in CIT Group during the first quarter valued at $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

