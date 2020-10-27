Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group began coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub lowered Citrix Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays raised Citrix Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $152.93.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $123.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.23. Citrix Systems has a 52 week low of $100.31 and a 52 week high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $767.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.02 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 201.80% and a net margin of 24.11%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citrix Systems will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

In other news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.42, for a total transaction of $92,483.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,072,605.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total value of $267,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,883,065.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,553 shares of company stock valued at $7,587,626 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,365 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 21.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,658 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $40,435,000 after purchasing an additional 49,683 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Citrix Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,566,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 404.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 880,219 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $124,595,000 after acquiring an additional 705,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the first quarter worth $203,000. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

