Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) PT Raised to $205.00 at Smith Barney Citigroup

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) had its price target boosted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $152.93.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $123.82 on Friday. Citrix Systems has a 12-month low of $100.31 and a 12-month high of $173.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.23.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 201.80%. The business had revenue of $767.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.91, for a total transaction of $917,482.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,593,830.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total transaction of $267,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,346 shares in the company, valued at $8,883,065.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,553 shares of company stock worth $7,587,626. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTXS. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 154.1% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 183.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 272 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 396.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

