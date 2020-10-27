CME Group (CME) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect CME Group to post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.01. CME Group had a net margin of 46.39% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect CME Group to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CME Group alerts:

Shares of CME opened at $160.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.30. CME Group has a twelve month low of $131.80 and a twelve month high of $225.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.32.

In related news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.39, for a total transaction of $1,323,120.00. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total transaction of $155,898.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,234.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,900 shares of company stock worth $2,695,838 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $194.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.94.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.