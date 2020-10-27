CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNB Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on CNB Financial in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CNB Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. CNB Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCNE opened at $19.91 on Friday. CNB Financial has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $33.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.71. The firm has a market cap of $336.46 million, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

In related news, Director Francis X. Straub III purchased 7,000 shares of CNB Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.26 per share, for a total transaction of $99,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,203.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Peter C. Varischetti purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 27,806 shares of company stock worth $560,432. Corporate insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 24.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in CNB Financial by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in CNB Financial by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 11,399 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in CNB Financial by 344.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 28,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 22,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in CNB Financial by 36.3% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.59% of the company’s stock.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

