Cognex (CGNX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Cognex to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Cognex has set its Q3 2020
Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.11). Cognex had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $169.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Cognex’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cognex to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
CGNX stock opened at $67.43 on Tuesday. Cognex has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $71.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.25 and a beta of 1.68.
In other Cognex news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total value of $333,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 43,500 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $2,895,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 479,522 shares of company stock valued at $32,446,379. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Cognex Company Profile
Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.
