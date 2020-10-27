Cognex (CGNX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Cognex to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Cognex has set its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.11). Cognex had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $169.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Cognex’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cognex to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cognex alerts:

CGNX stock opened at $67.43 on Tuesday. Cognex has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $71.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.25 and a beta of 1.68.

Several analysts have commented on CGNX shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on Cognex in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cognex from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.44.

In other Cognex news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total value of $333,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 43,500 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $2,895,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 479,522 shares of company stock valued at $32,446,379. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Article: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.