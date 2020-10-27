Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 3.48-3.58 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $3.48-3.58 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $72.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $75.32.

CTSH has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.19.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 25,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total transaction of $1,708,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,925.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 723 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total value of $53,169.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,786 shares in the company, valued at $719,662.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,037 shares of company stock worth $4,644,959 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

