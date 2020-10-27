Collective Growth Co.’s Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:CGROU)

Collective Growth’s (OTCMKTS:CGROU) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, October 28th. Collective Growth had issued 15,000,000 shares in its public offering on May 1st. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of CGROU stock opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.07. Collective Growth has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $10.67.

Collective Growth Corporation intends to operate in the cannabinoid industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Austin, Texas.

