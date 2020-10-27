Columbia Sportswear (COLM) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ: COLM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/21/2020 – Columbia Sportswear had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $95.00 to $103.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/14/2020 – Columbia Sportswear was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/12/2020 – Columbia Sportswear is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock.

10/9/2020 – Columbia Sportswear was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/29/2020 – Columbia Sportswear was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/15/2020 – Columbia Sportswear was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

COLM stock opened at $95.81 on Tuesday. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $51.82 and a 12 month high of $102.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.12.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.11. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $316.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.43 million. Equities analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 35,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,744,037.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,810,765.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 236,901 shares of company stock valued at $19,784,392. 41.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COLM. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,723 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,928,000 after acquiring an additional 21,087 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,750,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 97,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,774,000 after buying an additional 55,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.55% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

