Comparing Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) & DiaSys (NASDAQ:DYXC)

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) and DiaSys (OTCMKTS:DYXC) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Accelerate Diagnostics and DiaSys, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Accelerate Diagnostics
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2.67
|DiaSys
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Institutional and Insider Ownership
51.5% of Accelerate Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. 44.4% of Accelerate Diagnostics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of DiaSys shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares Accelerate Diagnostics and DiaSys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Accelerate Diagnostics
|-803.60%
|-5,681.44%
|-63.72%
|DiaSys
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Accelerate Diagnostics and DiaSys’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Accelerate Diagnostics
|$9.30 million
|60.47
|-$84.31 million
|($1.55)
|-6.44
|DiaSys
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
DiaSys has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Accelerate Diagnostics.
Summary
Accelerate Diagnostics beats DiaSys on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Accelerate Diagnostics
Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc., an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast. The company was formerly known as Accelr8 Technology Corporation and changed its name to Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. in December 2012. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.
About DiaSys
DiaSys Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of workstation instruments, consumables, reagents and specialized test kits to hospital, clinical and private physician laboratories. The company was founded in March 1992 and is headquartered in Waterbury, CT.
