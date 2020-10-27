Comparing Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) & DiaSys (NASDAQ:DYXC)

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) and DiaSys (OTCMKTS:DYXC) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Accelerate Diagnostics and DiaSys, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accelerate Diagnostics 0 1 2 0 2.67 DiaSys 0 0 0 0 N/A

Accelerate Diagnostics currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 90.38%. Given Accelerate Diagnostics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Accelerate Diagnostics is more favorable than DiaSys.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.5% of Accelerate Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. 44.4% of Accelerate Diagnostics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of DiaSys shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Accelerate Diagnostics and DiaSys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accelerate Diagnostics -803.60% -5,681.44% -63.72% DiaSys N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Accelerate Diagnostics and DiaSys’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accelerate Diagnostics $9.30 million 60.47 -$84.31 million ($1.55) -6.44 DiaSys N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

DiaSys has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Accelerate Diagnostics.

Summary

Accelerate Diagnostics beats DiaSys on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc., an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast. The company was formerly known as Accelr8 Technology Corporation and changed its name to Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. in December 2012. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

About DiaSys

DiaSys Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of workstation instruments, consumables, reagents and specialized test kits to hospital, clinical and private physician laboratories. The company was founded in March 1992 and is headquartered in Waterbury, CT.

