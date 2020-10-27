Comparing Beam Global (BEEM) and Its Competitors

Beam Global (NASDAQ: BEEM) is one of 145 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Beam Global to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Beam Global and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beam Global -74.75% -66.50% -51.61% Beam Global Competitors -48.57% -5.99% -2.23%

Beam Global has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beam Global’s peers have a beta of 0.35, suggesting that their average stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.1% of Beam Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.9% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Beam Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Beam Global and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beam Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Beam Global Competitors 2943 9175 15341 938 2.50

Beam Global presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 56.64%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential downside of 1.11%. Given Beam Global’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Beam Global is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Beam Global and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Beam Global $5.11 million -$3.93 million -18.14 Beam Global Competitors $3.16 billion $517.60 million -15.86

Beam Global’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Beam Global. Beam Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Beam Global peers beat Beam Global on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

About Beam Global

Envision Solar International, Inc. engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness. The company was founded by Robert Lane Noble on June 12, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

