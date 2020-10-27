Comparing Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) & Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF)

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) and Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Amerigo Resources alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Amerigo Resources and Mountain Province Diamonds, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amerigo Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Mountain Province Diamonds 1 1 0 0 1.50

Mountain Province Diamonds has a consensus price target of $0.50, indicating a potential upside of 62.76%. Given Mountain Province Diamonds’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mountain Province Diamonds is more favorable than Amerigo Resources.

Risk & Volatility

Amerigo Resources has a beta of 3.33, indicating that its stock price is 233% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mountain Province Diamonds has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Amerigo Resources and Mountain Province Diamonds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amerigo Resources -8.18% -9.13% -4.06% Mountain Province Diamonds -95.69% -19.76% -7.84%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Amerigo Resources and Mountain Province Diamonds’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amerigo Resources $119.80 million 0.59 -$9.41 million N/A N/A Mountain Province Diamonds $208.24 million 0.31 -$97.03 million N/A N/A

Amerigo Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mountain Province Diamonds.

Summary

Amerigo Resources beats Mountain Province Diamonds on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amerigo Resources

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central S.A., produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002. Amerigo Resources Ltd. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc., through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho KuÃ© diamond; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North Project consisting of 22 federal leases and 58 claims covering an area of 67,164 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc. and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. in October 2000. Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Amerigo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerigo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.