Comparing The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) & Level Vision Electronics (NASDAQ:LVLV)

Level Vision Electronics (OTCMKTS:LVLV) and The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Level Vision Electronics and The Goodyear Tire & Rubber, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Level Vision Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A The Goodyear Tire & Rubber 0 7 4 0 2.36

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1.45%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.3% of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Level Vision Electronics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Level Vision Electronics and The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Level Vision Electronics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A The Goodyear Tire & Rubber $14.75 billion 0.16 -$311.00 million $1.08 9.58

Level Vision Electronics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than The Goodyear Tire & Rubber.

Profitability

This table compares Level Vision Electronics and The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Level Vision Electronics N/A N/A N/A The Goodyear Tire & Rubber -12.73% -10.48% -2.51%

Summary

Level Vision Electronics beats The Goodyear Tire & Rubber on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

Level Vision Electronics Company Profile

Level Vision Electronics Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells consumer electronics mainly wireless handsets in Mexico, Latin America, the Middle East, Egypt, Morocco, India, Africa, and the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of cell phones and related accessories, such as Bluetooth and earpieces. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Montreal, Canada.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands. The company also retreads truck, aviation, and off-the-road tires; manufactures and sells tread rubber and other tire retreading materials; sells chemical and natural rubber products; and provides automotive and commercial truck maintenance and repair services, and miscellaneous other products and services. It operates approximately 1,000 retail outlets, which offer products for retail sale, and provides repair and other services. The company sells its products worldwide through a network of independent dealers, regional distributors, retail outlets, and retailers. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Akron, Ohio.

