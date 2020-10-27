Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $6.25 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Computer Task Group, Incorporated provides information technology (IT) staffing, IT solutions, and application management outsourcing services in North America and Europe. The company’s staffing services consist of recruiting, retaining, and managing IT talent for its clients. Its IT solutions include helping clients assess their business needs and identifying the IT solutions for these needs, as well as the delivery of services, including the selection and implementation of packaged software, and the design, construction, testing, and integration of new systems. It serves primarily technology service providers, financial services, healthcare, and life sciences market areas.Computer Task Group was founded in 1966 by Randolph A. Marks and G. David Bae. The company is headquartered in Buffalo, New York “

Get Computer Task Group alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Computer Task Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ:CTG opened at $5.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.52. Computer Task Group has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $6.48. The firm has a market cap of $86.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.82.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 10.91%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Computer Task Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTG. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Computer Task Group by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Computer Task Group by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 45.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions and staffing services company in North America, Europe, and India. Its IT solutions include the implementation and optimization of packaged software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions designed to fit the needs of a specific client or market; and design and distribution of complex technology components, as well as offers consulting services.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Computer Task Group (CTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.