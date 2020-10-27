Concorde Asset Management LLC Acquires 182 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,807 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 121.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 200,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,121,000 after buying an additional 109,942 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 104.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,022,460 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $46,501,000 after purchasing an additional 521,200 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 285,892 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,002,000 after purchasing an additional 12,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. 66.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total transaction of $11,871,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,628,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,004,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $5,962,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 788,745 shares in the company, valued at $62,705,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 458,635 shares of company stock valued at $36,704,596 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $82.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.15, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.30. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.03 and a fifty-two week high of $94.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

AMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.06.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

