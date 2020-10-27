Concorde Asset Management LLC Acquires 816 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 45.1% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the third quarter valued at $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 17.7% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 33,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 0.8% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 48,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRU shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.58.

TransUnion stock opened at $84.37 on Tuesday. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $52.50 and a 12-month high of $101.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.18. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 51.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.17. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $634.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $624,610.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,771 shares in the company, valued at $5,065,676.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,414 shares of company stock worth $3,801,572. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

